BTL Aesthetics, a leading manufacturer of medical devices worldwide, presents EMFACE, a revolutionary treatment, unique in the world, for the face. Previewed in Italy in Bologna at the 24th SIES International Congress of Aesthetic Medicine after the American and French success. From summer available in all medical surgeries also in Italy.EMFACE is the only device on the market that is based on 2 technologies: HIFES technology (High Intensity Facial Electrical Stimulation) to treat muscles and Radiofrequency synchronized transcutaneous skin treatment. HIFES technology creates thousands of painless muscle contractions of the facial muscles selectively to tighten and firm them. The Radiofrequency energy, on the other hand, heats the dermis to activate the fibroblasts and therefore remodel the collagen and produce new elastin and collagen fibers. EMFACE, therefore, works by simultaneously improving the quality of the skin, wrinkles and muscle tone in order to obtain a natural lifting effect and reduction of facial aging in a cycle of 4 sessions, lasting approximately 20 minutes. painless and non-invasive treatments that make it possible to obtain effective and long-lasting results, without resorting to scalpels or treatments using injectables” comments Fabio Gugliucci – CEO of BTL Aesthetics Italia – “BTL Aesthetics this year celebrates 30 years of activity and what better opportunity to present this new revolutionary system, unique in the world, born to satisfy the requests of doctors and patients, men and women, who want, with short painless, non-invasive sessions and without side effects, to improve facial tone and laxity” concludes Gugliucci. EMFACE is part of the 2023 novelties of BTL Aesthetics, after the successes of EMSCULPT, the first treatment in the world to tone muscles and burn fat loved by stars, EMTONE for cellulite reduction, EXILIS ULTRA 360 and X-WAVE for skin rejuvenation on every part of the body and VANQUISH ME particularly indicated for abdominal circumference and thighs.

The new EMFACE device was previewed at the 24th INTERNATIONAL CONGRESS OF AESTHETIC MEDICINE in Bologna in February.

Service created by Nick Zonna

