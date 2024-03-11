Bank cites “improved financial conditions, the normalization of stock levels in the manufacturing industry and the surprising resilience of the labor market”

In its monthly macroeconomic report, BTG bank revised the growth projection for the Brazilian economy measured by GDP (Gross Domestic Product) this year from 1.7% to 2%, while reducing the forecast for official inflation from 3.9% to 3.8%.

For the interest rate, BTG expects cuts of half a percentage point throughout the 1st half of the year and a final cut of 0.25 percentage points in July, with the Selic closing 2024 at 9.5%.

According to BTG, the increase in the GDP projection occurs “due to the improvement in financial conditions, the normalization of inventory levels in the manufacturing industry and the surprising resilience of the labor market”.

However, the bank assesses that the disclosure of the last 3 months of the year would have increased the perception of risk for the indicator due to its composition, with an increase in the savings rate, with possible impacts on consumption this year.

For inflation, the change to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) projection reflects the decrease in expectations for food at home and “reflects the apparent improvement in the short-term prospects for the segment”.

BTG considers that “the revision was mitigated by upward adjustments, mainly in core services but also in industrial goods, which reflect the recent deterioration in underlying inflationary dynamics”.

With information from Investing Brazil.