Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/11/2023 – 8:00

BTG Pactual recorded adjusted net profit of R$2.734 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 19% compared to the same period last year and 6.17% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Total revenues totaled R$5.660 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 19% in 12 months and 3.9% compared to the fourth quarter. Net profit and revenue reached new records, following previous quarters.

Annualized return on equity rose to 23.2% in the third quarter, from 22% in the same period last year and 22.7% in the second quarter.

Shareholders’ equity totaled R$47.772 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 13% compared to the same quarter in 2022 and 2.3% compared to the second quarter.

The Basel Index rose to 17.4% in the third quarter, from 15.2% in the same quarter of 2022, and from 15.4% in the second quarter.