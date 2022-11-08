By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – BTG Pactual is forming a joint venture with Prisma Capital to take over the management of funds from private debt fund manager Captalys, BTG’s chief financial and investor relations officer, Renato, said on Tuesday. Hermann Cohn.

“The change still has to have the approval of shareholders in the assembly,” Cohn told reporters during an online broadcast about BTG’s third-quarter results.

The information comes about two months after Captalys faced anger from investors over the underperformance of its biggest fund, Orion, aimed at professional investors, amid mark-to-market losses on real estate assets.

Cohn also reaffirmed that BTG Pactual is interested in purchasing financial assets from the estate of Aloysio Faria, including Banco Alfa, but did not provide details. BTG had admitted in September that it had an interest in Alfa’s assets.

The executive also stated that BTG will pursue similar levels, or higher, than those shown from July to September in the coming quarters.

The bank earlier reported record third-quarter net income of 2.19 billion reais, up 25.5% from the same period a year ago, with an annualized return on average equity (ROAE) of 22%, above recent levels. of rivals.

The result was praised by analysts. However, after an increase of almost 40% in 2022 so far, compared to just over 10% for the Ibovespa, the bank’s unit was a profit target and fell 1.3% at 3:20 pm, while the Ibovespa rose 1%.