Investment platform records R$18 billion in assets under custody and 360 thousand clients

O BTG Pactual announced this Monday (2.Oct.2023) the purchase of Órama Investimentos for R$500 million. Here’s the complete of the statement (PDF – 32 kB).

The bank acquired 100% of the investment platform. Órama has R$18 billion in assets under custody and 360 thousand customers. It was owned by D’Or Network –which incorporated the 25% acquired by South America in 2019– and the Globo Ventures– which had purchased 25% in 2017. The acquisition is still subject to approval by Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense).

According to the note, the negotiation is part of BTG’s digital platform expansion strategy. In addition, it estimates the increase in the customer base and advancement in the offering of products and services to individuals.

Marcelo Flor, partner responsible for BTG Pactual’s digital platforms, said that the acquisition will give Órama customers access to BTG channels, such as banking, Pix, credit cards, offshore investment accounts and debit cards in the United States.

Órma was officially launched on the market in 2011 as the first platform in Brazil dedicated exclusively to the distribution of investment funds. In 2014, it also began distributing fixed income products and, in 2018, incorporated variable income and pensions.

With 370 employees and 300 investment advisors registered with Ancord (National Association of Stock Brokers), Órama has units in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.