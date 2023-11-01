According to the Central Bank, financial institutions received 4,612 complaints in the 3rd quarter; security is the biggest problem

The banks BTG Pactual, Bradesco It is Inter lead the ranking of customer complaints in the 3rd quarter of 2023. Together, they received 4,612 complaints in the period. The report was released this Tuesday (October 31, 2023) by the BC (Central Bank). Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 277 KB).

Well-founded regulated complaints are those occurrences that demonstrate irregularities, such as non-compliance with law or BC regulations.

The BTG Pactual/Banco Pan conglomerate leads the 3rd quarter ranking with an index of 38.41 points. The indicator is calculated based on the number of complaints received, divided by the number of customers and multiplied by 1 million.

The financial institution has 22.6 million people registered, with 867 complaints. In 2nd place comes the Bradesco conglomerate, with 29.02 points. It has 105.2 million customers and 3,052 occurrences.

In 3rd place is Banco Inter, with 24.91 points. There are 27.8 million customers and 693 complaints.

Santander (6th), Itaú (7th), Caixa Econômica Federal (10th) and Nubank (14th) also appear on the list.

The main complaints in the 3rd quarter are about irregularities relating to the integrity, reliability, security, secrecy or legitimacy of operations and services related to credit cards.