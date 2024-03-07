The bank had a minority stake in the private equity manager since 2020, but says it wants to expand its product offering

The bank BTG Pactual announced this Thursday (March 7, 2024) that it completed the acquisition of Signal Capitalmanager of private equity focusing on funds of funds. BTG already had a minority stake since 2020 and concluded the purchase of the remaining stake. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

In a statement, BTG stated that the operation aims to expand the bank's offer of Asset Management products and services. The goal is to become the largest in Latin America in alternative products.

According to BTG, the employees should be incorporated into the BTG Pactual Asset team, exploring opportunities in the secondary market, co-investments and capital solutions.

The bank's director, Allan Hadid, said that the institution assesses the growth potential in the alternative products industry as strong.

“It is a large market to be explored and, now, with the reduction in interest rates, it is time to take another step in this direction. We have an excellent team at BTG Asset and Signal’s managers can only add to the quality of the service and products we offer to the market”he stated.

Signal Capital was founded in 2020 with the purchase of Hamilton Lane's operations in Brazil by Ricardo Fernandez, who led the American company in the region for almost 10 years. The manager shows optimism with the new operation.

“This transaction is strategic to enrich our product offering and expand the integration that already existed with the BTG Pactual team in the last 3 years of partnership. Our next step is to expand secondary investment capabilities globally and explore new opportunities for our investors.”he declared.

With information from Investing Brazil.