Selling control of the company also brings uncertainty to investors; offer from state-owned Arab oil company emerges as favorite

O BTG Pactual lowered the rating from the Braskem and criticized the petrochemical company’s profile on Tuesday (September 19, 2023). The grade level was raised to “neutral” and established the target price of the share at R$ 26. The process of selling the company’s controlling interest by Novonor (former Odebrecht) also creates uncertainty for investors, according to the analysis.

The review of the classification of rating is due to the prospect of a potentially weaker 2nd half of 2023 than the 1st, as well as the perception that shares are being traded at a higher level than their peers.

Furthermore, the bank believes that there is a global excess supply of PP (polypropylene) and PE (polyethylene), Braskem’s main products, while demand is below expectations, which could further drive down resin prices.

The report said optimism about the impacts of Chinese stimulus pacts on the economy will have limited effects on the petrochemical giant. The impact will be greater for polypropylene, but with little influence on the polyethylene market.

The company’s shares on B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange) closed at R$ 21.29 this Thursday (September 21, 2023).

The BTG report points out the process of selling control of the company by Novonor as nebulous so far. The bank says that advancing negotiations around any of the offers will require strong analysis and diligence.

So far, 3 groups have already presented formal proposals to buy shares in the petrochemical giant: Unipar, J&F It is Adnoc. A Petrobraswhich holds 36.1% of the company’s shares, can exercise preemptive right to purchase if it does not agree with any of the offers.

The president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has encouraged the sale that would save Novonor, in judicial recovery, and allow Petrobras to return to the petrochemical sector, a desire of the government and PT. In the market, there is a consensus that the final word on the sale will be given by Lula.

For the other minority shareholders, who hold 25.6% of Braskem, the bank speaks of uncertainty as to whether the offer will benefit them in terms of tag alonga mechanism that guarantees them the right to sell their shares to the new buyer.

BTG also states that Braskem’s geological responsibilities in Alagoas could impede the sale process. Several neighborhoods in Maceió were sunk by the company’s mining activities in 2018. This liability will certainly be added to the account. The petrochemical company reached an indemnity agreement with Maceió City Hall worth R$1.7 billion.

In addition to the amounts and other obligations due to the disaster, the unfolding of the episode will put another thorn in the company’s side and in the sales negotiations: the creation of Braskem’s CPI, headed by senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL). The commission should be installed in the Senate in the coming weeks.

HOW IS THE DISPUTE FOR BRASKEM GOING?

BTG analyzed each offer made by the petrochemical company (understand the details of each one in the infographic at the end of the text). Currently, the proposal of the Adnoc, Abu Dhabi’s state-owned oil company. The company’s original offer was made in conjunction with the fund private equity American Apollo. Now, the fund has left the partnership and negotiations continue with the Arabs.

The proposal is Petrobras’ favorite. The offer was US$7.2 billion (around R$34.5 million) for all Novonor shares, with each share reaching R$47. According to the proposed model, paying part in cash and part in issue of perpetual debt securities, the share value should fall to R$33.28.

According to BTG’s analysis, the purchase by Adnoc would ensure a strategic partnership for Petrobras. It would, for example, have more capital than its competitors to invest and make the company grow, including abroad. There is also the fact that both are public oil companies, making Braskem practically a state-owned company.

Adnoc’s initial offer was for all Novonor shares. This displeased the company, which wants to maintain some participation in the business, which until now was only proposed by Unipar. However, the Arab oil company has already signaled the possibility of keeping Odebrecht in society and is forming a partnership with Petrobras, as a joint venture which would control Braskem.

On the other hand, BTG assesses that Unipar’s proposal is the most attractive to minority investors, as it offers a greater price advantage per share (around 58% more than current values), which would give them more advantage in the tag along. Initially, this proposal was also Novonor’s favorite, as it guaranteed it a remaining 4% stake in the company.

As for J&F’s offer, in addition to a lower value per share, the BTG report says that the model may not guarantee the right to tag along to smaller investors. The company of brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista proposed to buy Novonor’s debt with its creditor banks, converting this debt into shares. I would have all the company.