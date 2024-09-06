Home policy

From: Kristina Geldt

Press Split

Habeck’s accusation that the BSW is being paid by Russia is raised during a political talk. The BSW boss announces that she will take legal action against it.

Munich – The results of the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia are sobering, especially for the parties of the traffic light coalition. At the political talk show “Maybrit Illner”, representatives of the CDU, SPD, the alliance Sarah Wagenknecht (BSW) and the Greens are discussing how to deal with the election results. The CDU and SPD are initially open to talks with the BSW – the Greens, however, remain skeptical.

Debate at political talk show escalates: BSW wants to sue Habeck for defamation after Russia allegations

The guests agreed on one thing: the goal after the elections is to form a government. According to Wolfgang Bosbach (CDU), the Union is in “difficult waters” because there are not many options left for forming a coalition, he said in the program. One thing is clear, however: The AfD is out of the question for a coalition. “We are not doing anything together with the AfD. Period. End of announcement.”

On the other hand, talks with the BSW, which is also one of the winners of the elections and, according to surveys, has a good chance in the election in Brandenburg, are conceivable. “It’s just a matter of cautiously feeling things out at first,” he said. However, many of his CDU colleagues in the federal party are critical of this proposal.

Amira Mohamed Ali makes a clear statement on the political talk show “Maybrit Illner”: Habeck’s Russia accusation is followed by a lawsuit for defamation. © IMAGO/Bernd Elmenthaler

Katharina Dröge, leader of the Green Party in the Bundestag, took the opposite view. She pointed out in the ZDF-Program on media reports that Russia was running disinformation campaigns in favor of pro-Kremlin parties in elections in Europe. “It would be trivializing the BSW if we didn’t talk about it,” she said.

Green politician sees “massive Russian influence” in favour of the BSW

The analyses are said to have shown “that Russia has massive influence on election reporting and information that is aimed at strengthening Sahra Wagenknecht,” said Dröge. The aim is to destabilize democracies from within and “to support parties that are perceived by Moscow as being pro-Russian” – including the AfD and the BSW. She also made accusations against Sahra Wagenknecht: she is spreading false information and sowing mistrust against Ukraine and the USA, Germany’s most important ally.

The “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” wants to shape German politics View photo gallery

Dröge’s statements were met with opposition from Amira Mohamed Ali, co-head of the BSW. In her opinion, there are currently campaigns against the BSW that are intended to defame the young party. Mohammed Ali also responded to an accusation by Robert Habeck that the AfD and the BSW are being paid by Russia and China. “We are now taking legal action against this,” announced the BSW chairwoman. It is OK not to share her opinion. “But to stand up and make up facts about us and spread lies. That is not acceptable. These are things that destroy democratic discourse.”

“Let them do it”: The tone between the parties is criticized

Dröge, on the other hand, explains that the Greens are concerned with Russia’s targeted election influence in favor of parties that support Moscow. “What the Greens are proposing is that there should be a task force between the federal and state governments to combat Russia’s election influence,” Dröge replied.

The tone between the parties was also discussed in the panel discussion. Writer and lawyer Juli Zeh called for pragmatic solutions and more tolerance for different opinions. With regard to the formation of governments in Saxony and Thuringia without AfD participation, she said: “Let them do it! Just be quiet for once.” (gel)