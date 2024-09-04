Home policy

From: Simon Schröder

The BSW is celebrating an electoral success following the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia. But now the mandates have to be filled. Is there a personnel problem?

Erfurt/Dresden – A full 15.8 percent in Thuringia and 11.8 percent in Saxony: The Sahra Wagenknecht alliance has celebrated a huge electoral success in the first two state elections since its foundation. But this presents the party with a problem: the alliance must fill 15 seats in each of the state parliaments. In addition, the party will most likely be involved in forming a coalition and take on government responsibility.

Since the party was founded in January, Sahra Wagenknecht herself has been the focus of attention. She was also seen as a familiar face on election posters in the state elections. On more than half of the 20,000 BSW-Election banner is according to Bavarian Radio And yet you couldn’t even vote for Wagenknecht in Thuringia and Saxony.

A personnel problem? How does the BSW intend to participate in government after the state elections in Thuringia and Saxony?

Now, however, positions have to be filled. But there were already insufficient staff in the local elections in June. One BSW seat in the Chemnitz city council remained vacant due to a lack of candidates. The same could now happen again in the state parliaments. But at least on paper there are enough candidates. The BSW list for the Thuringian state elections has 32 places, and the one for Saxony has 30 names.

Katja Wolf was the top candidate for Thuringia. Sabine Zimmermann was the top candidate in Saxony. Both are experienced politicians. But otherwise it is different. Many are newcomers to politics. Doreen Voigt, for example, in third place on the Saxon list, is a social worker by profession. Steffen Schütz, in second place on the list of the BSW regional association in Thuringia, is an entrepreneur.

Coalition negotiations with the CDU inevitable: BSW lacks political expertise

The lack of political experience could have a negative impact on the BSW in the upcoming coalition negotiations. Because the coalition will have to come to terms with the CDU. And in Saxony, the CDU has been part of the government for 34 years, as the taz writes. Coalition negotiations are not new territory for the People’s Party. When governing, the BSW could therefore rely on the professional skills of its members, while the few experienced politicians bring the necessary experience.

Experts were also responsible for the content of the first party program. At least, Sahra Wagenknecht said at the federal press conference and the founding of the party in January that they wanted to rely on “expert councils.” Professor Constatin Wurthmann is also of the opinion that the BSW will rely primarily on newcomers and less on long-established politicians. Bavarian Broadcasting The expert commented: “As a form of a new political style, the BSW could also resort to lateral entrants who have not previously been active in party politics, i.e. who are pure technical experts.” (sure)