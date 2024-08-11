Sometimes people who have disappeared reappear. And they have an impact that they would hardly have thought possible. That was the case last week, when 60 former civil rights activists from the GDR criticized Sahra Wagenknecht and her party BSW in an open letter. The civil rights activists had not really disappeared. But the women and men from the GDR opposition, most of whom were already of retirement age, had rarely attracted national attention. But now the criticism of Wagenknecht has found a wide response in the media. How did this come about? And how do the civil rights activists themselves assess it?