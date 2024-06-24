Home page politics

In Thuringia, the BSW overtakes Ramelow’s Left Party in a survey. Party leader Wolf knows that a lot can still happen – but she is clearly positioning herself against the AfD.

Erfurt – The parties in Thuringia agree on one thing, according to BSW-boss Katja Wolf agreed: A collaboration with the AfD There should be no reconciliation after the state elections in the autumn. “Everyone agrees that the goal must be to crush the AfD as much as possible,” Wolf told the German Press Agency (dpa) in Erfurt. The democratic parties agree to keep the AfD, which is classified as “proven right-wing extremist” in Thuringia, out of any government responsibility.

How this will work out mathematically will be seen on election day, September 1, said Wolf. She does not think much of doing calculations beforehand, she said, referring to statements by Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow on possible coalitions.

Criticism of Ramelow: Considerations about possible coalitions after the state election are nonsense for Wolf

Ramelow has recently signalled several times that he is also open to coalitions with the CDU or the BSW (Alliance Sarah Wagenknecht). Wolf was once a Left Party politician herself for many years. “I don’t understand why Bodo Ramelow is currently more concerned about arithmetic and calculations than about the future viability of the country,” she said, but at the same time stressed that all democrats would have to talk to each other after the election.

Katja Wolf, state chairwoman of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) party in Thuringia. © Heiko Rebsch/dpa

Wolf and Thuringia’s BSW co-chairman Steffen Schütz had repeatedly stressed that they did not want to work with the AfD. A survey by the opinion research institute Infratest dimap on behalf of the mp3 The BSW recently saw the party at 21 percent – ​​just behind the CDU in third place. Ramelow’s Left Party, on the other hand, only received eleven percent, the CDU at 23 percent and the AfD, with slight losses, came in first place with 28 percent. Without the participation of the AfD or the BSW, no government could be formed. The poll was conducted a few days after the Left Party’s poor result. European elections carried out.

Wagenknecht believes in Wolf: BSW could provide new Prime Minister in Thuringia

Wolf said she viewed such polls with humility. It was nice to read that they were currently on the same level as the CDU. “But I know that this is not an automatic process and that we have to gain their trust on September 1st.” If the BSW were to overtake the CDU, it would theoretically be possible for the young party to become head of government, as the AfD is completely isolated and has no coalition partners in sight.

“I am not afraid of responsibility,” said Wolf. But she is not interested in positions, but in change. Party founder Sahra Wagenknecht, answering questions from journalists on the sidelines of a party conference in June, saw Wolf as a possible state premier.

BSW chairwoman Sahra Wagenknecht sees Wolf as at least the next Prime Minister for Thuringia: “I have no doubt that we have good personalities who can take on tasks in a state government,” Wagenknecht told the Editorial network Germany.

Katja Wolf (l) and Steffen Schütz, both party leaders of the BSW Thuringia, stand next to Sahra Wagenknecht, federal party leader of the BSW. © Michael Reichel/dpa

Wagenknecht highlighted the “many years of administrative experience” of Thuringia’s top candidate Wolf, who has been mayor of Eisenach since 2012 but did not stand in the most recent local elections. Wolf brings with her “what it takes to be a minister or even a prime minister – if we become stronger than the CDU, which would of course be the best thing,” said Wagenknecht.

Nevertheless, the BSW will go into the elections without a coalition statement. “We do not want to be in government at any price. We have to deliver if we govern,” emphasised Wagenknecht.

Personnel setbacks for BSW: District council members from Gotha switch to Values ​​Union

With regard to a possible participation in government, Wolf appeared relaxed when asked whether her party had enough suitable personnel available. There is a “very large network” of people who are “professionally and personally suitable”, she said. The party is committed to the principle of “appointing experts”.

Recently, the Thuringian BSW had its first resignations and departures. Mario Forchhammer resigned from his position as an assessor on the board of the regional association – and wrote an open letter in which he wrote of “non-transparent, autocratic decision-making” and of “cronyism”.

In addition, it was announced a few days ago that two newly elected BSW district council members in Gotha want to switch to the Values ​​Union. Wolf told the dpathat this was annoying, but not surprising for a young party. In Gotha, things had not gone well in the group on a human level either. “If that is mixed with disappointment over a decision on a state list, then a cleansing process like this might be the healthier way to go.” But there are exceptions. (bg/dpa)