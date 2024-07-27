Home page politics

Christian Sturgeon

The BSW is gaining support ahead of the election in Brandenburg. The Sahra Wagenknecht alliance is gaining ground in the polls.

Potsdam – On 22 September, Brandenburg will face its eighth state election. The Sahra Wagenknecht alliance is running with high expectations in the Brandenburg election 2024 No wonder the BSW but is already attracting a lot of attention in the polls for the state elections. Recently, the state association of the BSW, which was only founded in May, has been receiving increasing approval.

BSW regional leader Robert Crumbach is the leading candidate in the state elections in Brandenburg. He deliberately kept his application speech short at the end of June: “I’m Robert, I’m from Potsdam, I’m 61 years old, have two wonderful children, and am a labor judge by profession. And you’ve already gotten to know me a little bit in Schwedt, or rather this morning. And that’s all for me at this point.”

According to the polls, BSW top candidate Robert Crumbach can hope for a strong result in the election in Brandenburg. © Michael Bahlo/dpa

Current BSW polls for the 2024 Brandenburg election

How is the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance doing in the polls for the 2024 state election in Brandenburg? The various opinion research institutes are currently reporting values ​​between 16 and 17 percent for the BSW. This is a significant increase in a short period of time. In January, the BSW was only at four percent in an initial poll. The polls indicate that the election result in Brandenburg will most likely be very positive for the BSW.

Insa (July 16) 17 Infratest dimap (11 July) 16

The BSW is fighting for second place in the polls ahead of the election in Brandenburg

A look at the election trend, which summarizes various surveys in a weighted average, confirms this. The BSW is currently still in fourth place, but the gap to the SPD and CDU has narrowed significantly. AfD remains the strongest force, while the Greens and the FDP receive significantly fewer votes.

AfD 24.1 SPD 18.7 CDU 18.3 BSW 16.6 Green 6.8 left 4.5 BVB/FC 3.8 FDP 2.9 Other 4.3

(Source: PolitPro)

Polls see BSW as a possible coalition partner in Brandenburg

What will happen to the BSW after the election? Sahra Wagenknecht herself expressed skepticism about participating in the government at the state level in mid-July. “We have come forward to change politics in Germany. This is mainly possible at the federal level,” Wagenknecht told the newspapers of the Funke Media GroupHowever, she did not rule out the BSW’s participation in the government.

The Prime Minister of Brandenburg, Dietmar Woidke (SPD), criticized the BSW, but did not rule out talks. “If the BSW wants to prove that it can also govern, then it may be that we talk to the BSW,” Woidke told the German Press Agency. “In the end, however, pragmatism is needed in government action. In the state of Brandenburg, decisions are not made on the issue of migration or the future of Ukraine.” If the results of the Brandenburg election in Brandenburg confirm the polls, the BSW would definitely be a possible coalition partner. (cs/dpa)