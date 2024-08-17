Home policy

Future partners in the East? In Thuringia, the BSW is gradually moving closer to the AfD. © IMAGO/Sascha Steinach

Johannes Hillje does not rule out a Thuringian alliance. In an interview, the expert explains how far cooperation between BSW and AfD could go.

In the middle of the exchange of blows, when the Thuringian top candidates were discussing and arguing with each other in the MDR TV round, Katja Wolf said the dreaded words: She could imagine a collaboration with the AfD, the BSW-Top candidate – not in a joint coalition, but in individual initiatives. The “blinkers” in dealing with the AfD are “no longer up to date,” says Wolf – and this leaves many questions unanswered. AfD expert Johannes Hillje explains how far cooperation between the two parties could go.

Interview with Johannes Hillje about BSW and AfD

Mr. Hillje, the BSW wants to approve AfD initiatives. Is the Höcke-Wagenknecht pact coming now?

We can now see that the BSW in Thuringia has moved from distancing itself from the AfD to becoming closer. Let us remember the promise that Sahra Wagenknecht made to her voters when she founded her party: it was about making a more serious offer than the AfD and thereby stealing votes from it. That clearly did not work in Thuringia. The AfD is still as strong as it was at the beginning of the year. And now Katja Wolf says that she can imagine pushing through laws with the AfD – this shows a contradiction in the BSW’s approach.

Can we still believe Wagenknecht when she says: no coalition with the AfD?

Hard to say. If the BSW is open to forming a joint majority with the AfD, then it accepts a right-wing extremist party as a legitimate democratic partner. That is the AfD’s goal. Why then shouldn’t the BSW also tolerate an AfD minority government? Another turnaround is also interesting: in 2019, Wagenknecht thought it was wrong that Kemmerich was elected prime minister with AfD votes. Today, this option is left open.

What do we conclude from this?

We cannot rule out that the BSW will ultimately tolerate a Prime Minister Höcke – nor can we be sure that the BSW will not secure office with AfD votes. The BSW is deliberately keeping all options open. It is a black box when dealing with the AfD – a right-wing extremist party in Thuringia.

On which issues could BSW and AfD work together?

In terms of domestic politics, the two parties are hardly distinguishable from each other in some areas, especially on the issue of migration. The BSW and AfD also take a very similar line on the war in Ukraine: against support for Ukraine, against US medium-range missiles in Germany, and understanding for Vladimir Putin. The third issue is climate policy: both parties are against further climate protection measures. And then there are many smaller overlaps in the election manifestos. For example, on gender issues or the digitalization of schools.

Johannes Hillje is a political scientist and author. The populism expert advises institutions, parties, politicians, companies and NGOs. © Urban Zintel

The AfD and the firewall

The BSW argues that the firewall is what made the AfD stronger in the first place. Is that true?

The AfD cannot be weakened in the short term – that requires staying power. The firewall only works in the long term. Basically, the AfD can only lose popularity when voters realize that their vote has been wasted on the AfD. Because it cannot push through its issues and proposals because no one wants to work with the party. Voters must realize that the AfD lacks political power, and this process takes time – several elections. But this is precisely the kind of stamina that the BSW lacks.

But the firewall is also crumbling within the CDU.

Mario Voigt also does not rule out the possibility of allowing the AfD to tolerate his CDU in a minority government. He also recently indicated that there could be CDU and AfD majorities in the next state parliament as long as CDU issues are discussed. There, too, there is a lack of stamina in the fight against right-wing extremism.

Interview: Kathrin Braun