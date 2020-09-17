Mayawati, the head of Bahujan Samaj Party, has once again made changes to strengthen the organization before 2022. Uttar Pradesh party president Babu Munkad Ali has now taken charge of Uttarakhand in-charge. Along with this, the responsibility of strengthening the organization in Aligarh and Agra divisions of West UP has also been placed with the head of the state to establish the organization in Mirzapur, Allahabad, Banaras, Azamgarh divisions of Purvanchal. Ghaziabad resident MLC Pradeep Jatav has also been given the responsibility of organization of Meerut after giving place in the organization after a long time.Actually, Mayawati was given the responsibility of Uttarakhand in-charge to BSP state president Munkad Ali a few days ago. Munkad Ali was also tasked with strengthening the organization with the state president by creating the sector of Agra and Aligarh division of West UP, but now suddenly the change in his responsibility remains the talk of the party.

Aligarh division also changed

Naresh Gautam, the BSP state president in Uttarakhand, has confirmed the charge from Munkad Ali. Munkad Ali himself has changed from Sector of Aligarh Agra division to now assuming responsibility for four divisions of Purvanchal. According to sources, Naushad Ali has been replaced in place of Munkad Ali on the sector of Agra Aligarh division. He will oversee the organization’s work with Gorelal Jatav.

Pradeep Jatav returns after two years

Pradeep Jatav, who contested 2014 elections from Bulandshahar Lok Sabha, has been in charge of many places including Uttarakhand, Delhi and has seen organization work in UP. Currently, he has been made the Chief Sector Incharge in Meerut. He will strengthen the 2020 foundation along with three other associates in Meerut district. It is believed that there will be more changes in the BSP organization. At the same time, the appointment of someone in charge of Uttarakhand is scheduled soon. In UP’s organization too, Mayawati may change the possible meeting held in Lucknow in the first week of October.