If you are a BSNL user then there is good news for you. The company has extended the free SIM offer till 31 January 2021. The company gave its information through the Tamil Nadu website. Famous as BSNL Family- Free SIM offer, this offer of BSNL was to end on January 1, but now the company has extended its last date. Now users can get the benefit of this offer till 31 January.

20 rupees sim will be free

Under this offer of BSNL, BSNL users will be given a free SIM after the new customers or ports joining the company. Although BSNL’s SIM is available for 20 rupees, but under this offer you will not have to pay any price for it.

100 will have to be recharged

This offer was first launched in the month of November, which was valid till 28 November. Later, it was brought back to market with a validity of 1 January. Now once again its last date has been extended. All customers can apply for a new SIM, in which they will be able to get a free SIM. However, for a free SIM, customers will have to recharge a First Recharge Coupon (FRC) of Rs 100.

3G service will be closed in Delhi

Vodafone-Idea is going to discontinue its 3G SIM service 3G in Delhi from January 15. Regarding this, information is also being given to 3G SIM users through messages and calls. They are being told that by January 15, their 3G SIM should be ported to 4G, so that they will be able to use their number after the 15th without any hassle.

