The state-run telecom company BSNL has come up with a new broadband plan to compete with Jio and Airtel. The company has launched four such plans that will compete with the plans of Jio and Airtel. These four plans are for Rs 449, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499. In all these plans, the user gets calling and high speed data. Apart from this, users will also be given a subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar along with these benefits. These plans to BSNL in which you will get tremendous benefits-

BSNL plan for Rs 449

This plan, named Fiber Basic, provides 3300GB of data with a speed of 30Mbps. If users finish their data before time, then their internet speed will be reduced to 2Mbps. With this, users will be given unlimited calling facility.

Rs 799 plan

This plan named Fiber Value is Rs 799. In this plan, the user gets 3300 GB of data with a speed of 100Mbps. This plan can be subscribed for just one month. Under this plan, the user will also be given the facility of calling from an unlimited landline.

999 broadband plan

This plan of Fiber Premium Naan is available for Rs 999. In this plan, the user gets 3.3Tb data with a speed of 200Mbps. If the plans say that they finish the data before time, then their speed will be reduced to 2Mbps. Along with this, users will be given unlimited calling facility.

Rs 1499 plan

This is the Fiber Ultra plan, which comes at Rs 1499, in this plan, users get 400 GB data with a speed of 300Mbps. Along with this, user unlimited calling benefits are also available in this plan. Apart from this, the plan also gives users a subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar.