The state-run telecom company BSNL is offering gifts to its customers. Under the offer, customers can use the company’s work from home broadband plan for free. In this, users will get high speed 5GB data daily with 10Mbps. The company said that this offer is exclusively for the landline users of BSNL, who will be able to take advantage of the free broadband connection at present. By doing this, the company wants to migrate its landline users to the brand plan.Actually, BSNL started this plan in March itself. Initially its validity was until 19 April, which has been extended several times. Now this offer has been extended till 8 December. Under the offer, basic broadband connection will be given to BSNL landline users at no additional charge.

Customers are not being charged any installation till December 8. In this, users will be given 5 GB of data every day with a speed of 10 Mbps. After the limit is over, the speed will be reduced to 1 Mbps. However, keep in mind that those landline users who do not have any active broadband connection will be able to take advantage of the offer. Users will be given this free facility for only 30 days.

Applicable in all circles

Explain that this offer of the company is available only in all the circles except Andaman and Nicobar Circle. BSNL landline subscribers can get this new broadband plan by calling the toll-free number 1800-345-1504.