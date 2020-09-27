To counter Reliance JioFiber and other companies, state-run BSNL has brought new broadband plans. These plans with an initial price of Rs 449 will be implemented in select cities from October 1. According to a report by Telecom Talk, the company has named them Bharat Fiber Plan. Their price is Rs 449, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1499. The company has started these plans prominently, which will currently be valid for 90 days.This is the basic plan of Bharat Fiber. In this, users get 3.3TB (3300GB) data with 30 Mbps speed and get unlimited voice calling. After the limit is over, the speed decreases to 2 Mbps. Apart from this, customers have also been provided with unlimited voice calling. This plan will be applicable elsewhere except ‘Andaman and Nicobar’ Circle.

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) giving 1 GB data free, you can check this way

BSNL’s ₹ 799 broadband plan

The second plan in the list is Rs 799. In this, users get 3.3TB (3300GB) of data with a speed of 100 Mbps. After the limit is over, the speed decreases to 2 Mbps. The company is not offering any log-term plans.

BSNL’s broadband plan of ₹ 999

This is the premium plan of Bharat Fiber, which is competing with Geofiber’s Rs 999 plan. In this, users get 3.3TB (3300GB) of data with a speed of 200 Mbps. After the limit is over, the speed decreases to 2 Mbps. Unlimited voice calling facility is also provided with the plan.

Reliance Jio brings special in-flight and Wi-Fi calling value packs

BSNL’s ₹ 1,499 broadband plan

This is the last Bharat Fiber plan. In this, users get 4TB (4000GB) of data with a speed of 300 Mbps. However, some cities are getting maximum speed of 200Mbps only. After the limit is over, the speed decreases to 4 Mbps. Unlimited voice calling is also provided in this. It is worth noting that along with the plans of Rs 999 and Rs 1499, the premium membership of Disney + Hotstar also comes together.