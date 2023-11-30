BSH dishwashers: This is how quickly the factory in Dillingen produces

At the BSH factory in Dillingen, 10,000 dishwashers roll off the assembly line every day. Probably a world record. Not only is production done there, but a lot of dishes are also dirty and washed.

Rinse cycle: Once the dishwashers have been completed, they are also tested in continuous operation Image: BSH

Whe works the most in the kitchen and gets the least attention? The dishwasher! The stars are the hob, the oven, the extractor hood and sometimes the refrigerator when customers choose their appliances in kitchen studios. The manufacturers also say that the dishwasher only comes at the end of the shopping trip. It runs every day in many households.

But not in all of them. A quarter of German households have no dishwasher at all. There is probably no cooking or handwashing done there. The latter also uses more energy than the dishwasher because the amount of water required is much larger. In any case, the lack of supply cannot be the reason why the market is far from saturated. Dishwashers are available in all price ranges with different features, and manufacturers have even thought about single-person households.