Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an attempt to smuggle arms and drugs from Pakistan along the international border in Arnia, Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF had received smuggling inputs from across the border, due to which, at 2 o’clock in the night, there was an encounter with the soldiers who supplied the drugs. Subsequently, when a thorough search was conducted in the area, 62 kg of heroin, two pistols, four magazines and ammunition were recovered.

“The suspected smugglers tried to infiltrate the Arnia area of ​​RS Pura sector on Saturday and Sunday, which was thwarted,” said a BSF official. The soldiers of the Bullechak border outposts noticed suspicious activity of some Pakistanis near the international border. Taking advantage of the darkness, they were trying to infiltrate the Indian border. The soldiers opened fire on their plans.

He said, during this time, there was also an encounter with those supplying drugs at around 2 pm. All four escaped from there but left the consignment there. 62 packets of heroin weighing 1 kg a packet, besides 2 pistols, 3 mangins and 100 rounds were recovered from the scene.

