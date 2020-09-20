Preparations were done for smuggling of drugs in large quantities A BSF official said the suspected smugglers tried to infiltrate the Arnia area of ​​RS Pura sector on the intervening night of 19 and 20 September, which was foiled. The officials gave this information on Sunday.

Suspects flee towards Pakistan after BSF firing Officials said that the soldiers of Budhwar and Bullechak border posts got suspicious movement of 3 to 4 people near the international border. They were taking advantage of the darkness to try to infiltrate the Indian border. The officer said that the BSF opened fire on their plans by firing.

Weapon recovered with 58 packets of drugs After firing, they escaped back towards Pakistan. He said that 58 packets of narcotics, two pistols, four magazines and some ammunition were recovered during intensive search this morning.

