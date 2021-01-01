BSEB Bihar Board Inter Matric Exam 2021: Bihar Board has doubled the number of choices in objective, short and long answer questions in Intermediate and Matriculation 2021 (Bihar Board 10th 12th Exam 2021). In Matriculation, 110 questions will be asked in the science subject. There will be objective type 80, short answer 24 and six long answer questions. But students have to answer 79 questions. At the same time 138 questions will be asked in Matriculation subject. There will be hundred questions objective, 30 questions short answers and eight questions long answers type. In this, 69 questions have to be answered.

Speaking of Inter, 138 questions will be asked in Mathematics subject to Inter. In this, 69 questions have to be answered. Talking about the subject of biology in the inter, a total of 96 questions will be asked. It will consist of objective type 70, short answer 20 and long answer six questions. In this, 48 ​​questions have to be answered. Information about this has been issued by the board. The board has made this change in all subjects of inter and matriculation.

– Students will get convenience due to increasing options

It is to be known that due to corona infection, this facility is being given to students who have given inter and matriculation examination in 2021. According to the board, there has been no change in the question answering. Students have to answer as many questions as they have answered in the annual examination of 2020. The board has communicated this to the students through a model paper.

– Increased number of pages in the question paper

By increasing the number of questions by the board, the number of pages in the question paper will also increase. In the matriculation, the question paper of science subject will be of 35 pages while the question paper of Sanskrit subject will be of 21 pages. According to the board, students should practice model paper.

– Inter examination from 1st February

The Inter examination will run from February 1 to February 13. It will involve more than 13 lakh students. The matriculation examination will run from 17 to 24 February. It will comprise approximately 15 lakh candidates.

10th datesheet

Students will get 15 minutes to read the question paper

During the exam, the candidates will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper. At the same time, the Board will allow the appointment of the writer for the visually challenged and differently abled candidates who cannot write themselves. Such candidates will be given additional time of 20 minutes per hour from the scheduled time of examination. For visually impaired candidates, instead of science, instead of science and mathematics, instead of home science subject examination will be taken on the basis of old syllabus.

Bihar board matriculation exam 2021: submit dues by 9 january

Registration of a large number of students appearing in the Bihar Board Matriculation Annual Examination 2021 and the fee for filling the examination form has not yet been deposited. Several times instructions have been given to schools by Bihar Board to collect fees, but the schools did not collect the outstanding fees. School heads have been given a chance to submit fees for the last time till January 9. The board has said that if the unpaid fees are not deposited till January 9, then the admit card will not be issued. For this reason, if the candidates are deprived of the examination, then the school head will have full responsibility.