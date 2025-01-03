Scientist, muscleman, influencer, disruptor – and excellent connections to the Trump family: Bryson DeChambeau represents the current sport of golf like no other – and could also play an even greater political role in the coming years.

There were short pictures from the “best year of my life” that Bryson DeChambeau shared with his followers on Instagram a few days ago. You could watch DeChambeau in a best-of; how he celebrated his US Open title; how he scored a hole-in-one in his front yard; how he played rounds with former world-class footballer Tom Brady and former world-class golfer John Daly – and of course with former and future US President Donald Trump, whose loyal ally he is.