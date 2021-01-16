In the Bundesliga game between the VfB Stuttgart and Borussia Monchengladbach At the end of the game there was renewed excitement about the VAR. Bibiana Steinhaus radioed referee Dr. Felix Brych. He decided on the penalty kick based on the pictures presented to him. The crucial game situation was then hotly debated.
Brych faced the interviews after the game and admitted that he hadn’t seen the scene down on the feet, just the tugging on the upper body. He admitted that the foul might have been whistled happily for VfB in the end. He thought it was a shame that the scene in question was not shown on the screen. Nevertheless, Matthew praised him for his self-assessment.
The images on the VAR screen only showed the Gladbacher Bensebaini holding. From this perspective, a clear penalty. What the TV pictures only showed later, however, was that Kalajdzic was over the feet of his own teammate. So no foul after all. Sky-Expert Lothar Matthäus drew exactly the same judgment. “It’s not a clear mistake, so the VAR shouldn’t have intervened.” He also complained that Dr. Not all perspectives were made available to Felix Brych. Apparently Bibiana Steinhaus had only considered holding her upper body.
Jonas Hofmann also found the Sky-Interview clear words. “If I said everything I think now, I would be banned immediately.” He mentioned that Breel Embolo was often attacked harder and no foul was called. “That’s just an absolute cheek. In the end, the game was decided by two or three people, they hopefully know that themselves. To be told that it is a clear wrong decision, I don’t know what to do next.”
Christoph Kramer was also served after the game, but took the whole thing in a sporty way and bit back his opinion with a lot of humor. In the end, Marco Rose did not want to put the draw on the intervention of the video assistant. Either way, the subject will continue to heat up people. For Borussia Mönchengladbach it turned out negative today.
