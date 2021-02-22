Actress and film director Bryce Dallas Howard recalled her visit to Machu Picchu, a few years ago, with her husband. The Hollywood star shared a photo, next to Seth Gabel, in the Inca citadel.

Through Instagram, the protagonist of Jurassic World showed an image posing in front of the mythical construction, due to her first date with the actor.

“Today, Twenty years ago, I had a first date with this handsome man. Since February 21, 2001, we have seen and experienced so much magic and wonders together, ”he wrote in the description.

Bryce dallas howard expressed the love he feels for Gabel and sharing his life with him. Both, after 5 years of relationship, got married.

“I love you Seth. I loved you from the first moment I met you. Thank God I had the courage to ask you out on the first date, and that’s another long and magical story, “added the American celebrity.

Seth Gabel reaffirms his love for Bryce Dallas Howard

For his part, the actor also dedicated a message to him on his account Instagram.

“Tonight, twenty years ago, I had my first date with Bryce Dallas Howard and I fell madly in love. She is the ‘yin’ of my ‘yang’. The ‘Command’ of my baby Yoda and the light of my life ”, she wrote referring to the series that she directed.

