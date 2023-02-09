New York (AFP)

A shirt worn by American basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died three years ago in a helicopter crash, was sold for $5.8 million at auction.

The sale, which Sotheby’s auction house in New York set, set a new record for any Bryant piece, but it fell short of what the house estimated, which expected the bid amount to reach $7 million.

The largest amount paid for a piece belonging to Bryant was $ 3.7 million, in exchange for a shirt worn by the Los Angeles Lakers icon, who crowned him with five titles in the “NBA” league.

Bryant is still far from the world record for the number 23 shirt, worn by Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in 1998 during his last season with the team, and sold in September 2022 for $ 10.1 million.

Also last year, a shirt worn by the late Argentine soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona during his coronation in the 1986 World Cup Mexico was sold for $9.3 million.

Bryant wore the famous yellow and purple jersey, number 24, which was offered for sale by an unknown owner, in 25 games, during which he scored 645 points in the 2007-2008 season, when he was named the best player in the regular season, according to Sotheby’s.

Bryant also wore the shirt against the Denver Nuggets on April 23, 2008, so that the photographers immortalized a historic moment after a hysterical celebration of the Lakers star, following a successful three-pointer, as he grabbed his shirt and let out a strong cry of victory.

This image has also been immortalized by graffiti artists all over the world, particularly in Los Angeles, where Bryant played his entire career.

The last time this shirt was put up for auction in 2013, it only fetched $18,678.