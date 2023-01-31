Governor Bogomaz said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the Bryansk region for the second time in a day

The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, announced the second shelling of the region in a day in his Telegram.

According to Bogomaz, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the Novozybkovsky urban district. As a result of the attack, power supply was disrupted in two settlements, and there were no casualties or destruction of civilian facilities. At the moment, operational and emergency services are working at the scene.

Earlier, on January 31, Bogomaz reported that as a result of the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the village of Lomakovka, Starodubsky Municipal District, Bryansk Region, 17 houses were previously damaged.

The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, spoke about the fact that on the same day the Belgorod region was also shelled twice. The air defense system worked over the Belgorod region and the Shebekinsky district. As a result, two shells were shot down. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage.