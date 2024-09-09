Bogomaz: Air defense repels massive attack of Ukrainian UAVs in Bryansk region

In the Bryansk region, an attempt at a massive attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) using drones is being repelled, said the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, in Telegram.

According to him, the Russian air defense system is working to detect and destroy air targets.

“Currently, our defenders are repelling an attempt at a massive attack using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the territory of the Bryansk region,” the head of the region wrote. He called for the necessary security measures to be observed.

Earlier, Bogomaz said that three Ukrainian Armed Forces drones were detected and destroyed over the region’s territory. There were no casualties or damage as a result of the incident.