Governor Bogomaz: the air defense system shot down two drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the Bryansk region

The air defense system (AD) shot down two aircraft-type drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) over the Bryansk region. This was announced by the Governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, there were no casualties or damage. Operational and emergency services are on site.

Earlier, the Shot Telegram channel reported two explosions in the sky over Bryansk. Local residents spoke about a possible fire near the television center.

In addition, the air defense system shot down a cruise missile in the eastern part of Crimea, said the head of the republic, Sergei Aksyonov.

On the night of Wednesday, August 30, there was a massive attack by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Russian regions. Moscow, Pskov, Ryazan, Kaluga, Bryansk, Voronezh and Oryol regions, as well as Sevastopol, were hit.