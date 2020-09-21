The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, reacted to the resignation of his deputy Alexander Rezunov after a fatal traffic accident due to the fault of the official’s son, saying that he did the right thing. The words of the head of the region are quoted by the publication “Rise” in its Telegram-channel.

“I believe that the person who was the vice-governor acted morally right, considering that he honestly performed his duties, he did a lot for the region. But in this situation, when the son got into an accident, he just took it and left his job to remove all this gossip, ”Bogomaz said.

Rezunov’s dismissal became known on September 21. The preceding resignation took place on the night of September 18 in the center of Bryansk. The son of a Russian official, Maxim Rezunov, was driving a Volkswagen Touareg and crashed into two cars. The 35-year-old driver of one of the cars was hospitalized in serious condition. A passenger and a six-year-old girl who were with him received minor injuries. The Russian driving the second car was not injured. Later, one of the victims died in the hospital.

In 2012, Maxim Rezunov was caught driving drunk, but then escaped responsibility. For at least eight years, the official’s son has been working as a state inspector of the transport control department at the Department of State Road Supervision.