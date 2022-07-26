Bryansk Governor Bogomaz said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Troebortnoye border checkpoint

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the multilateral automobile checkpoint “Troebortnoe”, located in the Sevsky district. This was announced on Tuesday, July 26, by the Governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz in Telegram-channel.

According to him, an explosive device was dropped from a quadrocopter at the customs post.

“As a result of the shelling, there are four injured, who are now receiving medical assistance. Emergency services are on the scene,” he wrote.

Earlier, the SHOT Telegram channel reported that on July 25, an unmanned vehicle also arrived from Ukraine. He dropped ammunition near the Novye Yurkovichi automobile checkpoint in the Klimovsky district. After the attack, two people were injured and were hospitalized.

The Bryansk region has a high level of terrorist threat until August 7.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special military operation in Ukraine. He called the denazification and demilitarization of the country its goals.