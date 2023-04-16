He Venezuelan singer and songwriter Bryan Venz he had a 2022 loaded with much success. The songs “Rulay” and “Demencia” had thousands of views on digital music platforms and the videos for both singles passed 100,000 views on YouTube. Now, premieres “Guayoyito”a song written by him and produced by Jhon Paul “The Incredible”.

“This song has a very important meaning for me, where I wanted to capture my evolution, that they see the result of what I have been working on all this time,” he commented. Bryan Venz. “I had the honor of working with one of the largest producers in my country, a person whom I greatly respect and admire.” According to the interpreter, “Guayoyito” talks about the beautiful things in life, no matter how much we have failed“I love the rhythmic fusion we achieved with this song, so I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I do.”

Bryan Venz launches “Guayoyito” written by himself and produced by Jhon Paul “El increible”. Photo: courtesy

Bryan Venz has stayed within the urban sounds since the beginning of his career, but with “Guayoyito” he decided to take a risk with different fusions. “All artists go through changes, I have spent a long time feeding on many other genres outside of reggaeton, learning as much as I can and I think that all this has been the main factor in my change, both vocally and in rhythm. This year comes a new Bryan Venz in many ways.”.

The title of this song “Guayoyito” comes from the interpreter’s desire to praise one of the most beautiful things in his native country: his favorite coffee. “For all Venezuelan coffee drinkers, which I’m sure is the majority, the guayoyito cannot be missing in their mornings. ‘Guayoyito’ is a song that we wrote referring to all the beautiful things in life, putting the best energy to life, so that we can always appreciate the good things that it has for us”.

The single has its official video, directed by “El Chino” Castillo, available on his YouTube channel. It was recorded at a well-known venue in Caracas, and Bryan also had the opportunity to produce it and have several Venezuelan artists appear in the audiovisual material.