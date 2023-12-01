Samahara Lobatón, Youna and Bryan Torres They find themselves in the eye of the storm after the influencer decided not to include the father of her daughter, Youna, in the family photo that they asked for at school. In her place, she saw her partner, Brian Torres, as part of the minor’s family. As a result, Youna was interviewed by Magaly Medina and denied some of her statements.

What did Bryan Torres say about Youna?

The friend of Jefferson Farfan He was also interviewed by the ‘Urraca’, he referred to the situation of the father of Samahara’s daughter and admitted: “Nor I would like to go through the same thing”. He also assured: “I have never had problems with my daughter’s mother, financial or anything.“. However, he was interrupted by the communicator: “Hey, but three weeks ago she filed a complaint against you at the police station.“.

What happened between Bryan Torres and Samahara Lobatón?

Added to the complaints filed by Torres’ ex-partner was the strong argument that the couple had in public, which was recorded and aired on national television by ‘Amor y fuego’. Following this, Brian Torres He decided to publish a post where he apologized for the events.

Magaly and Bryan Torres in interview. Photo: LR composition/ATV shots

How did the romance between Bryan Torres and Samahara Lobatón begin?

Samahara revealed that she began her romantic relationship with the singer, two months after breaking up with Youna. Shortly before, the barber had already accused her of being unfaithful, a fact that she flatly denied. The first time she saw them together was when Rodrigo González exposed a ampay Between both.

