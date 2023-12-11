Brian Torres He is no longer part of the group Los de la Caliente. The national salsa orchestra spoke about the couple's departure from Samahara Lobatón and gave the reasons for the decision. For his part, the performer announced that he is on tour with a new orchestra; However, regarding his departure from his previous group, silence prevailed on his part. In addition, users also agreed with Los de la Caliente's decision and sent them messages of support.

What happened to Bryan Torres and why was he removed from Los de la Caliente?

Through a statement via Instagram, the orchestra Those of the Hot reported that Torres had been retired since December 3. The reason? Multiple breaches of discipline.

“Mr. Bryan Torres Cisneros stopped belonging to the group on December 3 due to repeated disciplinary offenses. After addressing the matter constructively, the decision has been made to separate Mr. Torres from the group (…) To our public, we appreciate your continued support and you deserve respect,” the letter reads.

The manager of the orchestra, Cristian Guadalupe, assured that the group seeks mutual respect and commitment. Photo: Instagram / Los de la Caliente

What did Bryan Torres say about his future job?

On his official Instagram profile, Bryan posted stories and publications about the new orchestra of which he is a part: Barrio Fino. The salsa singer chose not to say anything regarding his departure from Los de la Caliente. Nor has he referred to the orchestra's manager, Cristian Guadalupe.

Until the end of this note, Bryan Torres reported that he is on tour nationwide and that he is traveling to Trujillo.

Bryan shared the presentations he had for the weekend. Photo: Bryan Torres / Instagram

What happened to Samahara Lobatón and why was she admitted to a hospital?

Melissa Klug's daughter was admitted to an emergency hospital on December 7 at a local clinic. The reason was explained by Magaly Medina in the latest edition of 'Magaly Tv, la firma', where she explained that it would be due to an ectopic pregnancy (where the embryo is located outside the uterus).

So far, Lobatón has not provided any statement about her health and is currently inactive on her official social networks.

