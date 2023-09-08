A few weeks ago, Samahara Lobaton He shared a romantic photo with Bryan Torres through his Instagram account in which he greeted him for his birthday. “To the best boyfriend, that you continue to fulfill all your dreams,” she wrote the influencers. With this snapshot, the daughter of Abel Lobatón made official her relationship with the salsa singer. Faced with this romance, Melissa Klug disagreed, since she did not look favorably on the partner of her heiress, who is a close friend of Jefferson Farfan.

Notably Samahara Lobaton she defended her romance in the face of her mother’s criticism; however, this came to an end. This Thursday, September 7, Bryan Torres announced the end of his love affair with the heiress of the ‘Blanca de Chucuito’. “Brief and direct. I no longer have a relationship with Miss Samahara Lobatón. Thank you so much”, wrote the intimate of the ‘Foquita’.

Bryan Torres published a statement about his break with Samahara Lobatón. Photo: Instagram/Bryan Torres

What did Samahara respond to Melissa Klug after talking about Bryan Torres?

Samahara Lobatonwas invited to the program ‘América hoy’ last Tuesday, September 5, and was asked if she had heard her mother’s statements, who gave her opinion about her sentimental relationship withBryan Torres. “She is the one who has to live, make mistakes, learn. It is her life and for now I want to have a super calm pregnancy. Each person makes their own decisions,” she said.‘White from Chucuito’.

In this regard, Ethel Pozo consultedlobatonWhat did you think of her mother being uncomfortable with her romance with Bryan Torres, who is now the influencer’s ex-partner. Let’s remember that Klug does not have a good opinion of the salsa singer due to his previous relationships. “What I do with my life is my problem. I have often not liked their partners and yet I have always kept quiet,” he said.samahara to the surprise of the TV drivers.

What was the particular comment that Bryan Torres made about Samahara Lobatón?

The production of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ contacted Samahara Lobatón’s now ex-partner, Bryan Torres, to ask him how his relationship with Melissa Klug’s daughter is going. Although the 31-year-old singer initially praised her influencer, he later made a curious comment about her.

“I love her very much, in a short time she seems to me a great person, a good mother, a great woman who just has to be polished,”was the particular comment of towers referring to the personality oflobaton.

On the other hand, Bryan Torres maintained that he advised Lobatón after his conflicts with the father of his youngest daughter,youna. “I have also made him see, you cannot speak like that, you cannot express yourself like that, you cannot manipulate (…) Let it be the last, the truth or else I will also be in that situation,” she said.

How did Samahara Lobatón react after Bryan Torres’ singular comment?

A reporter from ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ approached Samahara Lobatón to ask her what she thought about the comment that her new lover made regarding her way of being. “I don’t know what he wants to polish (Bryan Torres) Everyone knows that I have a strong character, it is my way of being. I like frontal things and sometimes people don’t like to hear the truth,” he said.Melissa Klug’s daughterwho was a little uncomfortable with the words of the friend of the ‘Foquita’.

How many years is Bryan Torres older than Samahara Lobatón?

As seen on social media,Bryan TorresHe celebrated his 29th birthday in 2020, so it can be said that, to date, the close friend of “Foquita” is 31 years old. For his part,Samahara LobatonHe celebrated his 21 years last year, so it can be inferred that the age difference between the two is 10 years.

Bryan Torres and Samahara Lobatón are 10 years apart. Photo: Instagram/Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres

How did Melissa Klug react when she found out that Samahara Lobatón was dating Bryan Torres?

Magaly Medina He showed some recent statements that Samahara Lobatón gave for the cameras of his program, last Tuesday, August 22. In conversation with one of the reporters from ‘Magaly TV, the firm’, the young influencer confessed how she reacted Melissa Klüg when she was encouraged to tell him that she was dating Jefferson Farfán’s friend, Bryan Torres. “I called my mom and she ate me alive. Yeah, she was obviously upset.” held the daughter of the ‘White of Chucuito’.

