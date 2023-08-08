Bryan Randall, who has been the boyfriend of actress Sandra Bullock for eight years, has died at the age of 57. His death took place on Saturday, August 5, but it was not until this Monday when it was made public through a statement by the family and published by the magazine People. “It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Bryan decided to keep his life with ALS private, and all of us who took care of him did everything possible to comply with his request, ”says the note.

Signed by “his dear family”, the words are of gratitude and mourning. “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who lived through his illness alongside us, and to the incredible nurses who became our roommates, sometimes sacrificing their own families to be with us. At this time, we ask for privacy to grieve and to accept the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan,” they write. For those who want to honor Randall’s memory, the family has asked for donations to ALS associations and Massachusetts General Hospital.

More information

Bullock, 59, and Randall, 57, had been in a discreet relationship for years and had never thought of getting married, as she herself had commented in an interview. In 2018 there were wedding rumors that were quickly turned off. She had already been married, to Jesse James, between 2005 and 2010. “I am a person who has gone through a divorce process. I have found the love of my life. We share two precious children, three, with her eldest daughter [Skylar, ya adulta, fruto de una relación anterior]. It is the best in the world ”, he told in December 2021 on a television program. “I don’t want to tell anyone to do it my way, but I don’t need a role to be a dedicated couple and a dedicated mother.” Then, she affirmed that Randall was “an example”, even when they did not agree on something, that he helped her to have other points of view and to rethink facets of her motherhood.

Sandra Bullock adopted her eldest son, Louis, in early 2010, when the little one was just over three months old; and her daughter, Laila, in 2015. While she was married to James, they both began the adoption process, which lasted more than four years. In January of that 2010 Louis came into their lives, but they decided to keep the secret until the Oscars of that year passed, for which Bullock was nominated for The Blind Side and that, finally, he won. Just 10 days after winning the award, the couple announced that they were separating after James was unfaithful. Weeks later, she introduced Louis to the world, explaining that she had finished the adoption process as a single mother.

It was a few years later that Randall, a former model turned photographer, whom she met at a photo shoot for Louis’s birthday in January 2015, joined their lives. Together they attended a few premieres, although without posing on red carpets, and also They could be seen together at the wedding of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux in August of that year. So she was waiting for the arrival of her second daughter, who he welcomed with joy. They hit it off perfectly and soon began living together.

Bullock decided to put a stop to his career for his children and family. Since Louis came into his life, he has barely made a dozen movies, some of them with very short appearances. In one of the few interviews he gives – he is not too interested in his star status, or fame, or the lights of the flashes—, in this case with the magazine InStyle, bullock counted that Randall also loved children. “He is super nice. For the children, he is number one and I am number two, and I understand it because he is more fun than me and always gives them better prizes, ”he joked. “He is involved with his school work, he goes to all the children’s birthday parties and is always by Sandy’s side with whatever she needs,” a source close to them said at the beginning of their relationship. “They have built a great life together and the children are the centerpiece.”