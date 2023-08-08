bryan randallphotographer and actress Sandra Bullock’s partner for eight years, has passed away last Saturday at the age of 57 and the news was recently released by her relatives this Monday, August 7, as announced by the magazine People. The cause of the unfortunate death of the couple of the Hollywood star was explained in the statement published in the aforementioned medium. As you remember, both met in 2015.

YOU CAN SEE: Jim Carrey, Sandra Bullock and Bruce Willis: the 3 actors announced their retirement

What did Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s partner, die of?

According to information published in People, photographer Bryan Randall’s own family said he battled amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for three years. They also allege that he always carried out his battle against this disease in strict private.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5th Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Bryan chose to keep his life with ALS private, and all of us who cared for him did our best for fulfilling your request“, says the well-known medium.

YOU CAN SEE: Sandra Bullock reveals that she is retiring from acting for a while, will she return?

How did Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall meet?

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall met at a birthday photo shoot for Louis, the actress’s adopted son, in 2015. The two went to some premieres together, even though they didn’t pose on red carpets. From that moment they went out and began to live together.