He cuban singer Bryan Manuel O’Reilly, better known as Bryan Manuelwho currently resides in the United States, releases his new song with the title “Frío”which he produced and composed based on a present fact, which will be part of his next album entitled “Honoris Causa”made up of approximately 20 songs of all styles.

When talking about his scope, he recalled that his single “El Chamaquito de Morón”managed to enter the Spotify algorithmic/editorial playlistsand position in Costa Rican charts in the top 10 throughout the country. Of the artists who inspire him, he said that the main one was one of his uncles, “I think that, without his presence in my life, Bryan Manuel would not exist, the others are the American rapper Joyner Lucas; the American rapper, singer and songwriter NF and the Colombian singer, songwriter and music producer Feid”.

His musical style qualified him as Trap Rock, “is the one he enjoyed doing the most, it flowed in a unique way.” While in the composition she determined that he writes mostly love and heartbreak songs, it all depends on the genre he is doing at the time.

Bryan Manuel mentioned that his main motivation to dedicate himself to music is because it is his way of disconnect from the world, but at the same time connect you with many people. “My beginnings in music were from an early age, but my first steps were making poetry. My mother worked at the Casa de la Cultura in my town and in that place I signed up for guitar and choir classes. Then I began to lean into musical production with the Fl studio 7 program, I remember sitting next to my uncle who was an artist at the time and watching him do backgrounds”.

With respect to one of the biggest challenges you have faced in your career, Bryan Manuel mentioned leaving his native country“where I already had a bit of recognition and started from scratch, in a place where I had neither friends nor spoke the language, but now one of my greatest satisfactions that music has given me are many friendships that are worth gold”.

Bryan Manuel He stressed that what he wants to contribute to the world through his musical projects is that people enjoy his art, that they manage to connect in a unique way with each of his songs.