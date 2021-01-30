Ipurua draws a match of reunions. For example for Joan Jordan, again in what was his home and where he stood out among 2017 and 2019, to the point that the Sevilla signed him two summers ago for 14 million. But especially for young values Álex Pozo and a Bryan Gil which is one of the LaLiga sensations. The main danger for Eibar and for Sevilla, which has yielded them to get tanned, is this eel from Barbate with a Beatle look. And then there is Dmitrovic, signed by Monchi. For the rest, the contestants on the armored ground conduct a demanding duel to advance their disparate objectives, the Guipuzcoans in his struggle for flee the danger zone and the Nervionenses in their challenge to establish themselves in the Champions League squares. Sevilla has the head also in the quarterfinals of the Cup (follow the game live on AS.com).

Indeed, Eibar (15th, 20 points) and Sevilla (4th, 36 points) will be measured with a different panorama. The Guipuzcoans they focus in the league before an Andalusian team that currently thinks more about the Copa del Rey. The Hispanics, who clearly eliminated to Valencia (3-0) at Sánchez Pizjuán last Wednesday, they will visit on Tuesday Almeria, of the Second Division, at the Stadium of the Mediterranean Games in a tie of quarter finals of the cup competition, which will once again be a single match.

The Guipuzcoans will face two rivals, the Sevillian and, also, his main ‘ballast’, his problems to win in Ipurua in the 2020-21 season, in which the matches are played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus. Without the support of their fans, the Eibar team has only won a home match, against Granada (2-0), in the 10 matches in their fiefdom. Curiously, he has added more points as a visitor (13) than as a local (7), although sometime he will have to change that bad trajectory in Ipurua, where He has only scored 5 goals (an average of one goal every 2 games).

He Eibar he needs a rudder in his fight for permanence. With 20 points, only advantage in 2 a the posts of decline, so you need a victory imperatively so as not to be with the water up to your neck. Already gave the surprise in the first round of the team trained by Julen Lopetegui, winning for the first time in history in the Sánchez Pizjuán 0-1 with a goal from Kike García, Barça top scorer with 5 goals.

He Barça coach, José Luis Mendilibar, may count on Bryan Gil and Pozo, highly motivated to demonstrate their powers, as there is no fear clause. For him Eibar is vital the Gil’s contest, his most unbalancing offensive footballer acting as a winger down the left wing. The barbateño of adoption, in addition, has already scored 3 goals; the last goal allowed the Guipuzcoans to tie with the Celtic (1-1) in Balaídos last week. Mendilibar only suffers the loss of the left-hander Kevin Rodrigues, who due to injury (some muscular discomfort) misses their second match in a row. On the other hand, he recovers Anaitz Arbilla after having served the Navarrese defender a penalty game for accumulating cautions.

With four wins in a row, two in the league and as many in the cup tournament, the Nervionenses arrive in a cloud, giving a good answer to a busy calendar. In the round of 16 of the Cup, against Leganés, they played a very solid game, with moments of brilliance. There will be changes in eleven, since it will return to the front In Nesyri, illuminated for the goal, as well as Fernando and Ocampos, who rested in the Copa del Rey.