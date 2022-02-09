Nails King’s Cup semi-finals motivate any footballer, if it is also about a cross between two historic clubs and with a visit to one of the best stadiums in LaLiga, such as San Mames, But it does. In Valencia, the dressing room is with all the senses set on going to the final, from the captains to the footballers who have participated the least in the last games. Of all of them, there are two who have a special motivation, two players who arrived a short time ago, they are Bryan Gil and Ilaix Moriba.

And it is that the cup situation of Valencia CF was one of the great attractions for both footballers to stop at the club che. Both Bryan and Ilaix were aware that by accepting Valencia’s offer, they would arrive at the club in a very advantageous situation in the Cupat the gates of a semifinal (When they signed, they still had to play against Cádiz in Mestalla). For this reason, one of the variables that weighed heavily when making his decision about signing for the club was the cup.

It is evident that in Valencia both Ilaix and Bryan are going to enjoy more minutes of the ones they had in their old club and that was their big goal when leaving on loan. But the possibility of winning a Cup with a historic club like Che and in a stadium like Mestalla was something that they valued a lot to take the final step and that both players commented with their environments when making the decision. Morning, Bryan will be the starter and Ilaix is ​​also shaping up to be the same after the pessimism that exists with Hugo Guillamón. They will be semi-finals that are well worth a signing.