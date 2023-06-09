In these last two decades of the world of entertainment, there are several actors who have tried to remain relevant; however, there are few who have really remained in this status. And within this selection is bryan cranstonwho has transitioned from serious to light roles, and many don’t see a world where she leaves her job.

But it seems that the actor does not think so, since he plans to retire a few more years in the future, at least temporarily. This has been mentioned in recent interviews with the media, taking as a date next year 2026 until indefinite time. The main reason is to have more time with his wife, Robin dearden.

This is what he mentioned:

I want to change the paradigm once again. For the past 24 years, Robin has led her life by holding on to my tail. She has been the wife of a celebrity. She has had to twist and adjust her life based on mine. She benefits greatly from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that. She deserves it.

Among his plans it is explained that he and dearden will move to a foreign country that is likely to be France, they will settle in a small town and spend their days brushing up on their language, gardening, and cooking skills. Also, she wants to get away from the scripts for a bit and rest with whatever resources are at hand.

Via: ew

Editor’s note: It’s good that after a while he takes a few months to rest from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. After all, we’ve seen him in so many productions that it was logical to think that he didn’t have that much recreation time.