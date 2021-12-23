The cumbia singer Bryan arambulo has achieved great popularity in the musical world due to the success of his songs. A few weeks ago, she decided to undergo rhinoplasty, the first operation she has had on her face since she began her solo career. Through social networks, he surprised with a renewed appearance. Many of his followers assure that he looks unrecognizable.

In the images he posted on Instagram, the interpreter of “I swear I love you” is shown smiling along with his mother while wearing an operation patch on his nose.

Bryan Arámbulo had a rhinoplasty. Photo: Instagram capture

After visiting the América TV channel, he also shared photos with his friends. There he wore the result of the rhinoplasty.

See in the video how was the radical change of look of Bryan Arámbulo.

Nominated for The Male Voice of 2021

This 2021 has been a good year in the artistic career of Bryan Arámbulo, as shown by his nomination for The Male Voice of 2021 by the cumbia radio La Nueva Q.

Overcame cancer

In an interview for Magaly TV, the firm, the 24-year-old singer said that before joining the group Los claveles de la cumbia He suffered from lymph node cancer, a disease that left him almost “hopeless.” However, he was able to overcome it thanks to the help of his family.

“Thank God I’m alive to be able to make my dreams come true, the doctors gave me up with cancer, but I was able to beat it,” said the interpreter of songs such as “I’m not going to cry” and “It’s never enough.”