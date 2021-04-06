Bryan arambulo continues to demonstrate his talent in the Double star segment of El reventonazo de la Chola. The cumbia interpreter participated in the final of the contest and surprised viewers with his imitation of Olga Tañón.

The former member of Los Claveles de la Cumbia sang “Basta ya”, one of the most popular songs by the original artist. After being crowned the overall winner of the competition, he decided to dedicate the victory to his mother, who is fighting COVID-19.

In said message, Bryan arambulo She revealed that her relative is in serious condition and broke down when talking about her situation: “I do this for my family, for my mommy whom I love with all my heart. (…) She is at home, thank God, but all that remains is to wait for God’s will ”.

In the same way, he assured that he is doing his best to save his mother from the disease. “We are doing everything we can to be strong. All my effort is for you, mommy. I love you with all my heart”.

Bryan Arámbulo left Los Claveles de la Cumbia

The young singer surprised his fans by announcing his official retirement from the orchestra The Carnations of Cumbia, group with him gained popularity in the genre of cumbia. Bryan Arámbulo confirmed his departure on Facebook and thanked the members of the group for giving him their support.

“Dear friends, followers and family, it is time to step aside. From today I stop belonging to the orchestra Carnations of the Cumbia. I will not be present in any of the activities that they have from now on. I am grateful to the company and to César Córdoba, who welcomed me in the best way to this beautiful musical family, contributing to my growth as an artist and with different unforgettable experiences ”, he wrote.

