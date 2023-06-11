Not to believe! On the night of June 10, Bryan Arambulo visited the set of “JB en ATV” to perform a song live and thus help Enrique Espejo, better known as Yucca, is crowned as the winner of a segment of the humorous program. However, no one imagined that the comedian would have such a close link with the cumbiambero and they were quite surprised to see him in that environment. “There it is, then. My soul brother, ”commented the comedian while welcoming his partner.

In the middle of the introduction, Yuca asked the singer to tell how their first meeting took place, since it was in a very peculiar and unexpected way. “In a drunkenness, it was in a drunkenness of Risso”the young man explained. Given this, Jorge Benavides took advantage of the opportunity and annoyed him by saying that he is a friend of the humorist: “Don’t spoil your career, please. What are you doing with that man”.

