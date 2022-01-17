Bryan Arambulo has become one of the most promising singers of cumbia. At his young age he has earned an important place in the Peruvian music industry and even received recognition in his native Carquin, Huacho.

The interpreter spoke with The Republic live and talked about the award he received, the projects he has for his musical career and even referred to the aesthetic touch-up he underwent weeks ago.

Bryan Arámbulo does not regret having undergone rhinoplasty

Bryan Arámbulo spoke about his renewed image and also stressed that the recovery he had to go through after the procedure was very difficult because he had to fulfill already agreed commitments.

However, he assured that he does not regret his decision, since he is very satisfied with his “new profile”.

“Yes, it hurt. They operated on me on a Friday and on Saturday I was already working, with the patch and everything. But I never do it again because it is very painful. It’s rubbish, but we’re already seeing the results and yes, I love it,” said the interpreter of “I’m not going to cry.”

Bryan Arámbulo hopes to return to Yo soy

Bryan Arámbulo recalled his time at the Yo soy auditions and assured that he would like to step on stage again, but this time to show how far he has come. In the casting she surprised by imitating Annette Moreno; however, he did not get to move on to the next stages of space.