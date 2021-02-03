Singer Bryan Arámbulo has decided to retire from the orchestra The Carnations of the cumbia, of which he was a part since 2019. He made it known through his official Facebook account.

In his publication, the interpreter of “I swear that I love you” He thanked the members of the group for all the support they gave him throughout the time they worked with him.

“Dear friends, followers and family, it is time to step aside. From today I stop belonging to the orchestra Carnations of the cumbia. I will not be present at any of the activities they have from now on. I am grateful to the company and to César Córdoba, who welcomed me in the best way to this beautiful musical family, contributing to my growth as an artist and with different unforgettable experiences ”, he wrote.

Bryan Arámbulo from Los claveles de la cumbia

Similarly, Bryan arambulo He clarified that his departure from the group is solely due to the fact that he is focused on new work projects, of which he will provide details soon. “I have many projects that you will learn about later and I know that I will receive the support of all of you. My separation from the orchestra is for personal and work reasons ”, he added.

“Music has been made to enjoy and that is what we are going to continue doing, with God’s blessing,” concluded the young man, who hopes to continue advancing in his singing career.

The Carnations of the cumbiaLike many other orchestras, they had to paralyze their face-to-face performances in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Bryan Arámbulo: How did you get to Los Claveles de la cumbia?

Bryan Arámbulo is the interpreter of one of the most successful cumbias of 2020. In an interview with this medium, the singer told how he became part of Los Claveles de la cumbia.

I entered last year before the pandemic started. One of the members who is from Huachano, like me, had heard me working with the groups of Dilbert Aguilar and Lynn Paz, so they invited me to one of their rehearsals. The owner liked how he sang, how he performed, so I stayed here until today.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.