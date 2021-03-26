The cumbia singer Bryan arambulo made the official release of the video clip for his new song “La amo”, which is now available on YouTube.

The interpreter, who left the group The Carnations of Cumbia and formed his own orchestra, he sings to forbidden love. The video already has more than 44,190 views on the music platform.

Through Instagram, Bryan Arámbulo thanked his followers for the support he has received at this stage as a soloist. “Very grateful for the support you give me. I invite you to my channel, there you will find out everything that is coming, “he said.

Everything indicates that the young interpreter is living a good moment in his musical career. A few days ago, he confirmed that he is preparing to give his first virtual concert, which will be held next Saturday, April 10, and will be attended by a renowned guest artist.

“Dear friends, I am very happy because we already have a date for our first virtual concert and I know that I will count on your support. After a long time, it is time to meet all of you again. The story has just begun ”, was the artist’s message in Facebook.

In February 2021, Bryan Arámbulo had announced his separation from Los Claveles de la Cumbia in an official statement. At that time, he assured that he had been on good terms with the group that welcomed him since 2019.

Cumbia, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.