One of the most prominent voices of Peruvian cumbia is Bryan Arambulo. His musical talent is reinforced by his skill, perseverance and friendliness. He has conquered a multitude of admirers who support him in different parts of Peru. The ‘I swear that I love you’ singer is aware of the challenge of leading his own music group, which is why he is hopeful and acknowledges his fans for their always-present support.

—You were a victim of cybercriminals. How are you handling this case?

—We were surprised because our videos were downloaded on digital platforms, so we filed a complaint. The case is pending. In this environment there are many envious people who try to destabilize one. I have been doing my job honestly. We will continue working, producing.

—How did you feel when you found out that your videos had been deleted?

-It is depressing. Behind me there is a work team that has been making an effort. We leave personal things behind to dedicate ourselves entirely to music for the benefit of the entire public that listens to us and follows us. We have been working on this production for many months and it seems unfair to us that people take private responsibilities that are ours. I want to make it clear that we belong to the authorship itself, because the producer we work with is the same composer of the lyrics. It leaves us with a distaste, a bitterness. The video clip for ‘Lloran las rosas’ is in the hands of the authorities, let’s hope everything is resolved soon.

—It is gratifying to feel the support of the public in the midst of these situations…

—There is a lot of public that supports us, many people who are sending us messages, details, and I thank them and make them understand that this world is not easy. In this medium of cumbia there is a lot of envy. It cannot be that among Peruvians we are in this. We should support each other so that we can all get ahead.

Bryan Arámbulo is one of the most popular cumbia performers. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/broadcast

—Do you consider that this criminal act of which you were a victim comes from Peruvian artists who envy you?

—Perhaps, but remember that they can’t only be artists. Behind them there are businessmen, there are people who work with them. I couldn’t tell you if they are artists. Those who do this work are hackers who camouflage their names. We will continue working, we will continue standing and nothing will stop us.

—Would you dare to venture into other genres?

-Of course. A feat is coming with Amy (Gutiérrez). We have been talking and perhaps we will announce it later, a ballad could come. I would be very happy to record with her and, if the opportunity arises, I would welcome it.

—Which artists would you like to collaborate with?

—I have many friends more than anything in the salsa industry. I’m recording with Kate Candela, with Cielo Torres. I never rule out anything. I admire many Peruvian artists, not only salsa or cumbia, if there is the opportunity to record even in other genres, I don’t close the doors.

—Do you see yourself doing reggaeton or rock? Get out of your comfort zone…

—(Laughs) I don’t rule out the possibility, who knows later. You know that when the opportunity presents itself you have to know how to take advantage of it. You never lose the desire to keep moving forward.

—Who is your reference in cumbia?

—I admire many music companies of which I also consider myself a fan. There is Maestro Quiroga, Agua Marina, Corazón Serrano, La Única.

—If you hadn’t been a singer, what would you have been?

—(Laughs) You put me in trouble. I really like cooking, playing sports, playing volleyball.

—Did your parents always support you in music?

—More than anything my dad, since I was little. I have been singing since I was 8 years old and I was already singing with orchestras.

—You told me that you like cooking, would you like to be part of ‘The Great Chef’?

-Yeah. I was just recently in Latina, talking, maybe there could be the opportunity later. We will surprise you.

—Would you like to act?

—Yes, I like it too much. Maybe tomorrow later I can venture into television and they can see us in a series or movie (laughs). I don’t like to talk a lot, I like to surprise them.

—What’s coming for Bryan Arámbulo?

—This December 16 I will be in Argentina, in Córdova, and for the Christmas holidays I am already in Peru. In summer there are many presentations coming.

#Bryan #Arámbulo #victim #cybercriminals #quotIn #middle #cumbia #lot #envyquot