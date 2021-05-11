Mr Fourquet, is France threatened with civil war, as 20 retired generals warn?

The generals’ appeal is a symptom of the malaise in France. We have always had a strong right-wing nationalist movement in officer circles. One of the signatories, General Piquemal, was previously noticed as a vehement critic of the refugee policy and participant in a Pegida demonstration in Calais. But it is new that right wing voices have had such an echo. On the one hand, this is due to the large number of signatories, 20 generals and more than 10,000 former soldiers. But it is even more important that many French people really share the impression that the security situation in the country is noticeably deteriorating.

Aren’t the generals exaggerating when they warn of the “hordes in the banlieue” and spot Islamists everywhere?

You manage to capture the zeitgeist. Of course, they are inspired by electoral ulterior motives. But they express the bitterness and concern that prevails in all security professions. The appeal is reminiscent of slow strikes and other symbolic actions by the police, for example when they dropped handcuffs on the ground in protest last June. You wanted to express: We do not have enough support in the fight for law and order. Now it is up to the army to point out the threats and to regret how much French society is falling apart.



Jérôme Fourquet

:



Image: AFP





Has the security situation deteriorated so much?

For several years France has been experiencing a reversal of the “process of civilization” described by Norbert Elias. Certain ways of dealing with one another have developed over the centuries, from court society to the bourgeoisie to the present day. Shame thresholds were set up and control over outbursts of emotion and violence was gained. Society was pacified in this way. But now many French are horrified to see how brutal in everyday life. Many fail to cope with frustration, they get loud and sometimes violent. All you have to do is read the miscellaneous section in the newspapers. Recently, a mayor on the Côte d’Azur was driven to death by a truck driver because he tried to prevent him from dumping rubble on a wild garbage dump. It is more and more common that firefighters are thrown with stones and other projectiles when they go out to extinguish a fire in the banlieue. Teachers are threatened or beaten up by parents if they have given a child too bad marks or if they object to their behavior. Police officers and soldiers working on counterterrorism operations on the home front are the first to notice these social tensions.

Can this mood be proven by survey results?

Seventy percent of the French agree with Interior Minister Darmanin, who denounces the “wilderness of part of society”. The call for more state authority has become even louder since that statement last summer. 73 percent of the French are of the opinion that the judiciary is reacting too slackly to rampant crime. The certain lightheartedness that emerged after the end of the first tough lockdown last spring was immediately disturbed by a series of acts of violence. On the Basque coast, a bus driver was beaten to death for reminding passengers to wear a mask. A nurse was beaten up by teenagers on a bus in the Parisian suburbs for kindly advising them to pull their mask over their nose. In spite of strict exit restrictions, youth gangs fought, sometimes fatally, at regular intervals.